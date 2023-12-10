J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at TD Cowen

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $133.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.20. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,988.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

