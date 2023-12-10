Jerry Kroll Sells 26,384 Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) Director Jerry Kroll sold 26,384 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $10,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerry Kroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Jerry Kroll sold 42,593 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $17,037.20.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Jerry Kroll sold 100,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $47,000.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Jerry Kroll purchased 100,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Jerry Kroll sold 125,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, Jerry Kroll sold 125,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Performance

Shares of SOLO opened at $0.39 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 2,290.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. Analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster, and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts.

