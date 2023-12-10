Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.0 %

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Shares of JCI opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after buying an additional 588,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after buying an additional 248,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after buying an additional 680,073 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.