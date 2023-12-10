Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,633 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after acquiring an additional 990,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,254,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,296. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $371.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

