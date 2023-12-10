Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Trading Up 4.4%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 162,649 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 124,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

