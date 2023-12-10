JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 350

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 316 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.42) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRN. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 371 ($4.69) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 332.75 ($4.20).

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 291.80 ($3.69) on Wednesday. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 316.90 ($4.00). The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,836.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

