JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $110,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

JPM stock opened at $158.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

