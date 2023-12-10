JS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 770,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. APi Group accounts for about 2.7% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $20,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APG opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

