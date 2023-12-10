JS Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

JS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,099,752 shares during the period. Valvoline accounts for 0.3% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Valvoline by 2.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 967.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 145,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 131,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.2 %

VVV opened at $35.05 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

