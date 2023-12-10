JS Capital Management LLC Makes New $13.43 Million Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 309,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,427,000. Catalent makes up about 1.8% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Catalent by 578.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Catalent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,699 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $74,987,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $98,565,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $65,774,000.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. Catalent’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

