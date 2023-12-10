JS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 520,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,592,000. Shopify makes up approximately 4.4% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $75.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.