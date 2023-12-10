Kellanova (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.54.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $41,780,934. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

