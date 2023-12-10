KeyCorp Raises G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $32.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 5.6 %

GIII stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $31.82.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.