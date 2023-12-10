Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 3.7% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $38,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 572,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 72,413 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 27,158 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 28,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.70. 11,790,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,774,504. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.