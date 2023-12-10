Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 997,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,014,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
Knightscope Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope
Knightscope Company Profile
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
Further Reading
