Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 997,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,014,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Knightscope Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

Knightscope Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Knightscope during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knightscope by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Knightscope by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knightscope by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

