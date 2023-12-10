Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,035 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Up 1.5 %

KFY opened at $54.72 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KFY

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.