K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) & Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Critical Analysis

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

K+S Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nutrien pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. K+S Aktiengesellschaft pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nutrien pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nutrien has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Nutrien is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Profitability

This table compares K+S Aktiengesellschaft and Nutrien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K+S Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Nutrien 7.11% 11.93% 5.59%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K+S Aktiengesellschaft 0 3 3 0 2.50 Nutrien 1 8 10 0 2.47

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and Nutrien, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nutrien has a consensus price target of $77.65, suggesting a potential upside of 42.69%. Given Nutrien’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nutrien is more favorable than K+S Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Nutrien shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares K+S Aktiengesellschaft and Nutrien’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K+S Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.97 7.53 Nutrien $37.88 billion 0.71 $7.66 billion $4.33 12.57

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than K+S Aktiengesellschaft. K+S Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutrien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nutrien beats K+S Aktiengesellschaft on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names. The company also provides potash, magnesium, and salt products for various industrial applications under the APISAL, AXAL, KASA, k-DRILL, NUTRIKS, REGENIT, and SOLSEL brand names. K+S Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate. The Phosphate segment provides solid fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, and industrial and feed products. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.