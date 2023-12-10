Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up about 1.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 855.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in SBA Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.59.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,019 shares of company stock valued at $33,246,669. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.8 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $244.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day moving average is $221.59. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.