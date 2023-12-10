Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Makes New $31.54 Million Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 317,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,539,000. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 6.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.3 %

LAMR opened at $105.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.76%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

