Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Purchases 131,300 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,300 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for 6.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $30,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

