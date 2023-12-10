Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 269,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,000. CBRE Group makes up approximately 4.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CBRE Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,926,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,146,000 after acquiring an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,529,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,264,000 after acquiring an additional 454,779 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

