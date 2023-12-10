Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Takes $24.71 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 786,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,711,000. VICI Properties makes up approximately 5.2% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VICI Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 51.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

