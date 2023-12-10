Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading 1% Higher

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 44,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 101,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.72 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 38.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The companys flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

