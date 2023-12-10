Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Position Raised by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 766,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,470 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 9.48% of Lexaria Bioscience worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LEXX opened at $1.35 on Friday. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

