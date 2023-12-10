LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.37 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,100 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,419,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 213,778 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Stories

