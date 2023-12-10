Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Shares Down 3%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 5,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 88,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Lixte Biotechnology Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.39.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

In other news, CEO Der Baan Bastiaan Jeroen Van bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.