Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $78.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $89.32.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $1.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
