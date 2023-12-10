Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $15,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $530,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bancroft Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
BCV opened at $15.34 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $19.22.
Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bancroft Fund
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.