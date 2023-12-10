Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $15,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $530,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bancroft Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

BCV opened at $15.34 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCV. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 127.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 39,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 162.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 199,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 123,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.