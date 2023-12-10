Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,785. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

