Matrix Capital Management Company LP Invests $221.53 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,861,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,533,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.6% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.9% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 749.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $389,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,038. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $132.97 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

