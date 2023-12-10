Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Trading Up 12.1%

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 829,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 476% from the average daily volume of 143,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.47). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 142.09% and a negative return on equity of 108.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

