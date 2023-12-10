MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Position Lifted by 59 North Capital Management LP

59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924,618 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group makes up about 8.7% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned 1.79% of MDU Resources Group worth $76,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

