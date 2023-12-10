Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 40,107 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 28,480.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $337.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $339.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.96.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.