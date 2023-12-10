Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 51,071 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,071 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $38,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eaton by 25.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Eaton by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $232.31 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

