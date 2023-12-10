Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $20.16 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $80.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

