Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $47.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,330 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.20% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $47,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

