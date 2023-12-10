Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,947 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $27,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

