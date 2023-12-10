Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 13,710 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in Visa by 12.0% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $255.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $257.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.