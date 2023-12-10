Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 102,436 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,436 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.39% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

