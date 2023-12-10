Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 110,101 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,101 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.