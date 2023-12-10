Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 171,339 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,339 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $24,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST opened at $50.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
