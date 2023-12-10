Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 247,254 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,254 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $75.09 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.