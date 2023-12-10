Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Shares Down 0.8%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $25.00. 2,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBINM Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

