Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2023

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINPGet Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80. 2,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.