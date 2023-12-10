Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Trading Up 0.3%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80. 2,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

