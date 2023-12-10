Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 26,116 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.4% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.7% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock worth $133,321,007. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $332.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.35. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The company has a market cap of $855.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

