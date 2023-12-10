MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) Shares Up 4.9%

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 70,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,117,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
MGO Global Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.
MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.
About MGO Global
MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.
