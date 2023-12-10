Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $86.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.86.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,390 shares of company stock worth $8,477,083. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $6,311,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

