MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Shares Down 12.7%

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. 224,671 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 163,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.

