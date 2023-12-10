Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78,636 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.79% of Moelis & Company worth $25,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 624,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,929. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 23,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $986,973.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

