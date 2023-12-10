MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Piper Sandler

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $432.44.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $381.79 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $164.59 and a 12 month high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total value of $730,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,399,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,511 shares of company stock worth $108,766,329 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

